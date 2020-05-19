33 Super Fresh Summer Recipes That Couldn't Be More Perfect Right Now
We can always tell that summer is officially underway when our plates are filled with all the colorful gems currently stocking the farmers' market—like bright red tomatoes, fresh okra, juicy blackberries, pretty peaches, and our beloved Southern watermelon. From there, the meals practically inspire themselves, starting with some to-die-for tomato recipes to make all season long. Roasted cherry tomatoes turn into restaurant-worthy bruschetta tartines, and you can finally try your hand at old-fashioned tomato gravy, which belongs poured over our buttermilk biscuits any day.
We're spending these hot months indulging in all the fresh vegetables packed inside new pasta salad recipes, easy chicken dinners that feel anything but boring, the most refreshing drinks ever (try the spicy watermelon spritzer or sweet tea-infused mule, stat!), and super easy slab pies that feed a crowd and make the most stunning summertime centerpiece for your table. Grab an ice-cold porch cocktail, slice up those heirloom tomatoes, and celebrate the season with these 33 sensational summer recipes.
Mini Hash Brown Frittatas
Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
Smoked-Tomato Salsa
Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta
Pickled Green Tomatoes
Fresh Tomato Gravy
Fried Green Tomato Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
Marinated Tomatoes
Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes
Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad
Pickled Strawberries
Sweet Tea Mule
Spicy Watermelon Refresher
Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler
Pineapple-Coconut Fizz
Blackberry-Mint Sparkler
Lemon-Basil Spritzer
Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo
Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas
Tangy Chickpea Pasta Salad
Pintos and Peppers Pasta Salad
Dilly Bean Pasta Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion
Mojo Chicken Bowls
Greek Grilled Chicken Pita
Grilled Lemon Chicken with Herb Couscous
Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice
Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream
Peach-Plum Crumble Slab Pie
Mixed Berry Slab Pie
Stone Fruit Lattice-Topped Slab Pie
Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie
Slab Pie Pastry Crust
