33 Super Fresh Summer Recipes That Couldn't Be More Perfect Right Now

By Southern Living Editors
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

We can always tell that summer is officially underway when our plates are filled with all the colorful gems currently stocking the farmers' market—like bright red tomatoes, fresh okra, juicy blackberries, pretty peaches, and our beloved Southern watermelon. From there, the meals practically inspire themselves, starting with some to-die-for tomato recipes to make all season long. Roasted cherry tomatoes turn into restaurant-worthy bruschetta tartines, and you can finally try your hand at old-fashioned tomato gravy, which belongs poured over our buttermilk biscuits any day. 

We're spending these hot months indulging in all the fresh vegetables packed inside new pasta salad recipes, easy chicken dinners that feel anything but boring, the most refreshing drinks ever (try the spicy watermelon spritzer or sweet tea-infused mule, stat!), and super easy slab pies that feed a crowd and make the most stunning summertime centerpiece for your table. Grab an ice-cold porch cocktail, slice up those heirloom tomatoes, and celebrate the season with these 33 sensational summer recipes.

1 of 33

Mini Hash Brown Frittatas

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mini Hash Brown Frittatas

2 of 33

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

3 of 33

Smoked-Tomato Salsa

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Smoked-Tomato Salsa

4 of 33

Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta

5 of 33

Pickled Green Tomatoes

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Pickled Green Tomatoes

6 of 33

Fresh Tomato Gravy

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Fresh Tomato Gravy

7 of 33

Fried Green Tomato Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Fried Green Tomato Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

8 of 33

Marinated Tomatoes

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Marinated Tomatoes

9 of 33

Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes

10 of 33

Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

11 of 33

Pickled Strawberries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Pickled Strawberries

12 of 33

Sweet Tea Mule

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sweet Tea Mule

13 of 33

Spicy Watermelon Refresher

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Watermelon Refresher

14 of 33

Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler

15 of 33

Pineapple-Coconut Fizz

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Fizz

16 of 33

Blackberry-Mint Sparkler

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Blackberry-Mint Sparkler

17 of 33

Lemon-Basil Spritzer

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Lemon-Basil Spritzer

18 of 33

Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo

19 of 33

Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

20 of 33

Tangy Chickpea Pasta Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Tangy Chickpea Pasta Salad

21 of 33

Pintos and Peppers Pasta Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Pintos and Peppers Pasta Salad

22 of 33

Dilly Bean Pasta Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Dilly Bean Pasta Salad

23 of 33

Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion

24 of 33

Mojo Chicken Bowls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mojo Chicken Bowls

25 of 33

Greek Grilled Chicken Pita

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Greek Grilled Chicken Pita

26 of 33

Grilled Lemon Chicken with Herb Couscous

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grilled Lemon Chicken with Herb Couscous

27 of 33

Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice

28 of 33

Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

29 of 33

Peach-Plum Crumble Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Peach-Plum Crumble Slab Pie

30 of 33

Mixed Berry Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Mixed Berry Slab Pie

31 of 33

Stone Fruit Lattice-Topped Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Stone Fruit Lattice-Topped Slab Pie

32 of 33

Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

33 of 33

Slab Pie Pastry Crust

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Slab Pie Pastry Crust

