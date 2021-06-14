Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad

We've given the Cobb salad a Southern twist.

By Ali Ramee

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

When the weather is warm, the last place we want to be is trapped over a hot stove. That's why Southerners make the most of our outdoors kitchens-over the years, we've learned how to make a whole three-course meal entirely off of the grill. We're talking grilled chicken and corn, and maybe even grilled peaches for dessert. And for the appetizer? We'll be having Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad.

Get ready to rethink everything you know about salads. This Cobb salad with a Southern twist packs a smoky, charred flavor from grilled chicken, bacon, okra, and corn. In this version of a Southern Cobb salad, we opt for Sharp Cheddar instead of the standard blue cheese. We also add in okra, which is abundant in the South in the summer; try to get it locally-grown at your farmers' market. Slicing, then grilling the okra burns off the slime that some may associate with okra, giving the vegetable a really nice texture. Dressed with a classic Dijon vinaigrette, this salad is stacked with dynamic layers of flavor. Get ready to impress the backyard barbecue crowd.

Directions

  • Preheat a grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F) with an oiled metal grilling basket positioned on 1 side of grill grates. Whisk together vinegar, mustard, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl until combined. Slowly add ⅓ cup of the oil, whisking constantly to combine.

  • Toss together corn, okra, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and 1 tablespoon of the oil on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil; push to 1 half of baking sheet. Add chicken to other half of baking sheet. Brush chicken with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper.

  • Place bacon slices on unoiled grates. Place okra in grilling basket. Grill, covered, until bacon is lightly charred, crisp, and cooked through and okra is softened and charred, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove bacon and grilling basket with okra from grill. Add corn and chicken to grates. Grill, covered, until corn and chicken are lightly charred and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, 12 to 16 minutes, turning corn occasionally and turning chicken once. Remove corn and chicken from grill; cool 5 minutes.

  • Chop chicken into 1-inch pieces. Cut corn kernels from cobs; discard cobs. Cut bacon into ½-inch pieces. Tear lettuce into 2-inch pieces; place in a large bowl or on a serving platter. Add dressing, okra, bacon, chicken, corn, tomatoes, cheese, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper; toss to combine.

