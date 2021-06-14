Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad
We've given the Cobb salad a Southern twist.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
When the weather is warm, the last place we want to be is trapped over a hot stove. That's why Southerners make the most of our outdoors kitchens-over the years, we've learned how to make a whole three-course meal entirely off of the grill. We're talking grilled chicken and corn, and maybe even grilled peaches for dessert. And for the appetizer? We'll be having Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad.
Get ready to rethink everything you know about salads. This Cobb salad with a Southern twist packs a smoky, charred flavor from grilled chicken, bacon, okra, and corn. In this version of a Southern Cobb salad, we opt for Sharp Cheddar instead of the standard blue cheese. We also add in okra, which is abundant in the South in the summer; try to get it locally-grown at your farmers' market. Slicing, then grilling the okra burns off the slime that some may associate with okra, giving the vegetable a really nice texture. Dressed with a classic Dijon vinaigrette, this salad is stacked with dynamic layers of flavor. Get ready to impress the backyard barbecue crowd.