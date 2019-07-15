Southern Fried Corn

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Simple and speedy, this Southern classic is worth the shuck.

By Southern Living Editors

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Yield:
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 cup)
From succotash to corn salad, fresh corn works its way onto our skillets as much as possible during Southern summers—and for a good reason. Corn season is a thing of beauty, adding color to our frying pans and sweet flavor to our dinners.

While there are any number of ways to show off great summer corn—oven-roasted or grilled corn on the cob always please—there's something about skillet-fried corn that stands out in our book.

The trick to this fried corn is in the butter. Getting it a little brown adds a nice flavor. If you don't have bacon drippings on hand, just skip it. Butter, garlic, onions, and the kernels will mingle for optimal flavor on their own. If you want to dress it up as a main dish, try adding hickory-smoked sausage and tender shrimp for a skillet supper that demands seconds.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook butter and, if using, bacon drippings in a medium-size cast-iron skillet over medium-high until butter has melted and mixture is sizzling. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until onion begins to brown, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Stir in corn, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until corn is tender, about 4 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with chives just before serving.

