Southern Fried Corn
Simple and speedy, this Southern classic is worth the shuck.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
From succotash to corn salad, fresh corn works its way onto our skillets as much as possible during Southern summers—and for a good reason. Corn season is a thing of beauty, adding color to our frying pans and sweet flavor to our dinners.
While there are any number of ways to show off great summer corn—oven-roasted or grilled corn on the cob always please—there's something about skillet-fried corn that stands out in our book.
The trick to this fried corn is in the butter. Getting it a little brown adds a nice flavor. If you don't have bacon drippings on hand, just skip it. Butter, garlic, onions, and the kernels will mingle for optimal flavor on their own. If you want to dress it up as a main dish, try adding hickory-smoked sausage and tender shrimp for a skillet supper that demands seconds.