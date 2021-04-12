Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons
Black eyed peas and cornbread croutons Southern up this classic salad.
Recipe Summary
Classic Cobb salad, but with a Southern twist. This take on a Cobb salad has all the essential ingredients—from hard-boiled egg to bacon and blue cheese—but with a few special Southern additions: Black eyed peas and Cornbread Croutons. Once you try this regional take on a storied salad, you may never go back to the original.
Crunchy cornbread, salty bacon, funky blue cheese, and earthy black-eyed peas provide a fantastic medley of flavors and textures in this soon-to-be staple salad. Resting on a bed of romaine lettuce, this salad is the fresh, healthy dinner solution you've been looking for. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Be sure to clean those greens. To wash heads of lettuce, separate the leaves and swish them in cold water. Soak for 10 minutes to release any grit, then drain and pat dry.
Packed with protein and greens, this salad is substantial enough to act as a main dish, and with only 35 minutes of prep time, it makes for a lovely weeknight dinner. The punchy, bright dressing works perfectly with all of the rich toppings—it's truly a salad that you won't soon forget. The star of the show? Definitely the cornbread croutons. These toasty, golden-brown Cornbread Croutons are our new favorite use for leftover cornbread.