In the South, we sure do know our barbecue. Each year, we ask our readers to help us rank the South's Best BBQ Joints, and the list is bound to elicit some fiery debate. How is one supposed to rank smoked chicken smothered in vinegary white sauce against Central Texas brisket? Our studies in Southern barbecue have proven that this revered culinary landscape is far from a monolith—each Southern region, state, and even city has its own unique expression of barbecue. And more often than not, the secret is in the sauce. We sought out to devise a South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce that pays tribute to the rich history of South Carolina and its Gullah culture.

When looking for inspiration to develop our own version of this iconic sauce, we turned to Lillie's of Charleston, a family business that gained a cult following for its mustard-based BBQ sauce. "The mild Finger Leek-en and the hot Hab Mussy versions are named in tribute to Gullah culture," writes Robert Moss. "The mustard base is their father's recipe."

You can order your very own Lillie's BBQ sauce online, or recreate this South Carolina classic at home with a little help from our Test Kitchen. Our version of South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce is super tangy, with a leading flavor of mustard that's balanced out with honey.