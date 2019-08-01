People just can't resist cream pies. A Southern tradition, cream pies are the ethereal sweets of the dessert world. The phrase "a slice of heaven" must have been coined with silky cream pies in mind. Southern cream pies are single-crust pies with a sweet, rich, pudding-like filling that has a smooth, creamy texture. The crust can be made of pastry or cookie crumbs, and the pie is typically topped with meringue or whipped cream.This coconut cream pie is the perfect closer to a cookout. The thick, airy layer of whipped cream topping takes it over the top. Be sure to top the pie with a sprinkle of toasted coconut flakes to really draw out that tropical coconut flavor. For this pie, you can use a pre-made refrigerated pie crust or make your own single-crust pastry. Allow your coconut cream pie to cool completely before slicing and serving (otherwise, you run the risk of a runny pie). The chilled pie is ideal for hot summer days and is a five-star addition to any potluck. This coconut cream pie will transport you and your guests right back to Grandma's kitchen.