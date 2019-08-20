No plate is complete without a piece of warm bread on the side. Whether served in a basket with butter or alongside a meat 'n' three, fresh-baked bread is natural part of any Southern meal. When it comes to crescent rolls, there's nothing wrong with using store-bought, refrigerated dough. Plenty of recipes call for it. But for a roll that's better than the rest why not try your hand at homemade?Keep in mind when making our Sour Cream Crescent Rolls that some "old wives' tales" are true: A tiny pinch (not enough to taste) of spice, such as cinnamon, ginger, or nutmeg, does speed yeast development, according to food chemists. A pinch of sugar does the same thing, but too much actually retards the process, as does salt. With water at the precise temperature, fresh yeast, and a little patience you can proof yeast in water alone.Serve these warm rolls slathered with melted butter and your favorite preserves, and you may never go back to store brand.