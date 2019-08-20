Sour Cream Crescent Rolls

No plate is complete without a piece of warm bread on the side. Whether served in a basket with butter or alongside a meat 'n' three, fresh-baked bread is natural part of any Southern meal. When it comes to crescent rolls, there's nothing wrong with using store-bought, refrigerated dough. Plenty of recipes call for it. But for a roll that's better than the rest why not try your hand at homemade?Keep in mind when making our Sour Cream Crescent Rolls that some "old wives' tales" are true: A tiny pinch (not enough to taste) of spice, such as cinnamon, ginger, or nutmeg, does speed yeast development, according to food chemists. A pinch of sugar does the same thing, but too much actually retards the process, as does salt. With water at the precise temperature, fresh yeast, and a little patience you can proof yeast in water alone.Serve these warm rolls slathered with melted butter and your favorite preserves, and you may never go back to store brand.  

35 mins
1 hr 50 mins
4 dozen
  • Melt 1⁄2 cup butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream and sugar. Pour mixture into a large mixing bowl; cool to 100ºF to 110ºF.

  • Combine yeast and warm water (100°F to 110°F) in a 1-cup glass measuring cup; let stand 5 minutes.

  • Whisk together flour and salt in a bowl. Whisk eggs into sour cream mixture. Stir yeast mixture into sour cream mixture. Gradually add flour mixture, stirring well. Cover and chill at least 8 hours.

  • Punch dough down, and divide into 4 equal portions. Roll each portion into a 10-inch circle on a floured surface. Microwave remaining  1/4 cup butter at HIGH 1 minute or until melted. Brush dough with melted butter. Cut each circle into 12 wedges; roll up each wedge, beginning at wide end. Place on greased baking sheets, point sides down.

  • Cover and let rise in a warm place (85ºF), free from drafts, 45 minutes or until almost doubled in bulk.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake rolls at 375º for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.

Dough for Sour Cream Crescent Rolls may be baked in other shapes such as cloverleaf and pan rolls.

