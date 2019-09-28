Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins Recipe

Prepare these muffins the night before and refrigerate, then wake your family up the next morning with the smell of cinnamon and sorghum flavored bread baking in the oven. Frozen bread dough makes this recipe a breeze to assemble. Another time saving tip is to toast and freeze a large batch of pecans; you will be a step ahead when it is time for baking family favorites such as pecan pies and seasonal cakes, or for garnishing a fresh main-dish salad with a handful of toasted pecans. To get great results, use the oven instead of the stove-top; the moderate heat ensures they're thoroughly toasted throughout, not just on the surface. Whether you toast 1 cup or 10, spread pecan halves in a single layer on a heavy rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 300°F for 23 to 25 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Cool completely before packing into ziplock plastic freezer bags and store in the freezer for up to two years. They will maintain their rich flavor and crisp texture beautifully.

By Ann Taylor Pittman

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a 12-cup muffin pan well with cooking spray. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the pecans evenly into muffin cups.

  • Place 4 tablespoons of the melted butter in a medium bowl. Cut dough into 1/2- to 3/4-inch pieces. Place pieces in bowl with butter; toss well to coat.

  • Stir together granulated sugar and cinnamon in a separate medium bowl. Add dough pieces; toss well to coat. Arrange half of pieces evenly in muffin pan; sprinkle remaining pecans evenly on top. Arrange remaining pieces evenly over pecans in muffin pan.

  • Combine brown sugar, sorghum, salt, and remaining 6 tablespoons butter in a small saucepan over medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture starts to bubble, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; cool 10 minutes. Pour evenly over dough in muffin pan (about 1 tablespoon each). Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Chill 8 hours or up to overnight.

  • Remove pan from refrigerator, and uncover. Let stand at room temperature 20 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • Place pan on a rimmed baking sheet to catch any drips. Bake in preheated oven until dough is puffed and cooked through, about 20 minutes. Remove pan from oven; let stand 5 minutes. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Carefully invert muffins onto prepared baking sheet; transfer to a platter. Spoon any remaining syrup mixture from muffin pan over muffins. Serve warm.

