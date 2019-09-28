Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins Recipe
Prepare these muffins the night before and refrigerate, then wake your family up the next morning with the smell of cinnamon and sorghum flavored bread baking in the oven. Frozen bread dough makes this recipe a breeze to assemble. Another time saving tip is to toast and freeze a large batch of pecans; you will be a step ahead when it is time for baking family favorites such as pecan pies and seasonal cakes, or for garnishing a fresh main-dish salad with a handful of toasted pecans. To get great results, use the oven instead of the stove-top; the moderate heat ensures they're thoroughly toasted throughout, not just on the surface. Whether you toast 1 cup or 10, spread pecan halves in a single layer on a heavy rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 300°F for 23 to 25 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Cool completely before packing into ziplock plastic freezer bags and store in the freezer for up to two years. They will maintain their rich flavor and crisp texture beautifully.