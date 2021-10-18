Sorghum Custard Pie with Cornmeal Crust 

It's time for pie . This recipe for Sorghum Custard Pie with Cornmeal Crustcomes from writer and baker Keia Mastrianni, who has earned a dedicated following for her hyperseasonal pies. "High pie season, the time of year that begins in October and spans through the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, is a maelstrom of flour, butter, grit, and perseverance. It's the Super Bowl for bakers across the nation," writes Mastrianni. "At Milk Glass Pie , my farm-based bakery in western North Carolina, it's no different."

This custard pie pairs a pure, silky filling with a coarse cornmeal crust, creating a dynamic ensemble of flavors and textures. Lightly spiced with brown sugar and cinnamon, the filling really lets the flavor of sorghum shine. "Sorghum syrup is the currency of the mountains, and this product bears the signature of the land from which it came as well as the hand of its maker," notes Mastrianni. "This pie tries to capture the essence of sorghum with its notes of grass and cane in a delicate custard filling." Top slices with whipped cream and a drizzle of sorghum for a fancy finish.