Cakey, small, and warmly spiced, these Soft Pumpkin Cookies are the melt-in-your-mouth treat we all need this fall. Each cookie is small enough to disappear in just 2 or 3 bites, making them the mini pick-me-up you can snack on any time of day—no risk of spoiling your next meal. These bite-size pumpkin-y morsels aren't too sweet either. The bourbon glaze on top not only adds hints of maple, but it also helps sweeten things up. If you want to make them non-alcoholic, simply replace the bourbon with water or milk. While baking, you can dip your spoon in flour or water before pressing down on each cookie. This will help the dough from sticking to your spoon. Creative bakers can turn this cookie recipe into the sides of a pumpkin whoopie pie or sandwich cookie too. Simply flatten them a bit more and fill them with cream cheese buttercream.