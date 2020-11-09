Soft Ginger-Molasses Cookies

Get ready to meet the ultimate molasses cookie . That’s right: Our updated version of the classic Molasses-Ginger cookie might just sweep Grandma off her feet. Soft Molasses-Ginger Cookies check all the boxes—a nice dose of spice, a soft, gooey texture, and a beautiful cracked, crinkled top. Crystallized ginger really takes these cookies to the next level in terms of flavor, packing a punch of sweet heat that pairs beautifully with the dried spices.

This straightforward cookie recipe is easy for any home cook to follow, from novices to experienced holiday hostesses. If you don’t have all of the individual spices for this recipe, substitute 3 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice or apple pie spice. It’s important to thoroughly chill the dough (at least one hour or up to overnight) to allow all the flavors to mingle and ensure that your cookies don’t flatten in the oven. Once the dough chills, simply scoop and bake. This recipe makes enough for 2 ½ dozen, so you can bake the cookies off in 2 batches (or save some dough for later). Finally, a drizzle of super-simple icing (made from powdered sugar and lemon juice) and a sprinkle of sparkling sugar really takes these cookies over the top.