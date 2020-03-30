Southerners can whip up something special from thin air, and this pretty little pie pie is here to prove it. The Soda Cracker Pie comes from a long line of desperation pies, also known as "make-do pies," that were designed to cope with dwindling supplies and limited ingredients. You know them, you love them: Chess Pie, Southern Buttermilk Pie, Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie, and Soda Cracker Pie. They first gained popularity during the Depression and World War II, but they've graced our tables ever since. This Soda Cracker Pie is built on a base of whipped egg whites and baking powder. Since this mixture forms the foundation of the pie and will give it much of its height, it's important to whip your egg whites until they reach completely stiff peaks. Then gradually beat in the sugar and fold in the secret ingredients: crushed crackers, nuts (we favor pecans, but you can use any nuts you have on hand), and a splash of vanilla. Who has time to fuss around with a crust? This pie has 12 crushed crackers mixed right into the pie itself. Soda Cracker Pie is a testament to Southerners' resourcefulness, and right now, it really hits the spot.