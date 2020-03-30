Soda Cracker Pie

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Southerners can whip up something special from thin air, and this pretty little pie pie is here to prove it. The Soda Cracker Pie comes from a long line of desperation pies, also known as "make-do pies," that were designed to cope with dwindling supplies and limited ingredients. You know them, you love them: Chess PieSouthern Buttermilk PieOld-Fashioned Shoofly Pie, and Soda Cracker Pie. They first gained popularity during the Depression and World War II, but they've graced our tables ever since. This Soda Cracker Pie is built on a base of whipped egg whites and baking powder. Since this mixture forms the foundation of the pie and will give it much of its height, it's important to whip your egg whites until they reach completely stiff peaks. Then gradually beat in the sugar and fold in the secret ingredients: crushed crackers, nuts (we favor pecans, but you can use any nuts you have on hand), and a splash of vanilla. Who has time to fuss around with a crust? This pie has 12 crushed crackers mixed right into the pie itself. Soda Cracker Pie is a testament to Southerners' resourcefulness, and right now, it really hits the spot.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Credit: Patrick McGough
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Beat egg whites and baking powder until stiff. Add 1 cup sugar gradually until stiff. Add 12 crushed crackers, 1 cup nuts, and 1 tsp vanilla. 

    Advertisement

  • Bake for 20 minutes in a buttered Pyrex pie plate.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/14/2022