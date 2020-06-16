Sock It To Me Cake
This rich and tender Bundt cake came about during the 1960s when "sock it to me" was a popular catchphrase. And although no one still says that today, the cake remains a classic dessert. Back then, most Sock It to Me Cake recipes called for cake mixes, but our version is scratch-made with simple pantry ingredients. Like the original, our cake is a buttery sour cream Bundt flavored with vanilla and drizzled with a vanilla icing on top. It might look plain on the outside, but when you slice into the cake, you'll discover a ribbon of brown sugar, cinnamon, and pecans in the middle. It's delicious with a cup of hot coffee for breakfast or as an afternoon treat. As the cake bakes, check on it during the last 15 to 20 minutes of bake time. If it seems to be browning quickly, tent the cake with aluminum foil.