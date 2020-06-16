Sock It To Me Cake

This rich and tender Bundt cake came about during the 1960s when "sock it to me" was a popular catchphrase. And although no one still says that today, the cake remains a classic dessert. Back then, most Sock It to Me Cake recipes called for cake mixes, but our version is scratch-made with simple pantry ingredients. Like the original, our cake is a buttery sour cream Bundt flavored with vanilla and drizzled with a vanilla icing on top. It might look plain on the outside, but when you slice into the cake, you'll discover a ribbon of brown sugar, cinnamon, and pecans in the middle. It's delicious with a cup of hot coffee for breakfast or as an afternoon treat. As the cake bakes, check on it during the last 15 to 20 minutes of bake time. If it seems to be browning quickly, tent the cake with aluminum foil. 

By Pam Lolley

15 mins
3 hrs 30 mins
Serves 12 (serving size: 1 slice)
  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat a (14- to 16-cup) Bundt pan with baking spray. Beat butter with a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, 2 to 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. With mixer running on medium speed, gradually add granulated sugar, beating until light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until just combined after each addition.

  • Whisk together flour, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl. With mixer running on low speed and beating until just combined after each addtion, add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with sour cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat in 1 tablespoon of the vanilla.

  • Pour half of batter into prepared pan. Stir together toasted pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a small bowl; sprinkle evenly over batter in pan. Spoon remaining batter over pecan mixture, carefully spreading in an even layer. Bake in preheated oven until a long wooden pick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, 60 to 75 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes; remove from pan, and let cool completely on wire rack, about 2 hours.

  • Whisk together powdered sugar, milk, and remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla in a medium bowl until smooth. Spoon glaze over cooled cake.

