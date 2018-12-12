Snowman Cheese Ball

This snowman might not have a corncob pipe or a button nose, but he's going to be the most popular attendant at every holiday party you host. Goat cheese gives this cheese ball a bit of tang, and cream cheese ensures the most perfect texture for swiping on crackers or various crudités.This snowman cheese ball offers endless opportunities for decorating. You can technically use whatever ingredients you have on hand to dress him up, like olives instead of juniper berries for the buttons. You can also play with the presentation of crackers and crudités surrounding the snowman to really create a colorful holiday scene. Decorating the snowman is a fun holiday DIY project for the kids to do while you finish the main course. We only seasoned this cheese ball with grated garlic, salt, and pepper, but you can add any of your favorite spices to make it your own.A few helpful tips from the Test Kitchen: Wear gloves when rolling these balls to save your hands from a mess, and if you're not ready to serve right away, your snowman can chill (pun intended) in the fridge, covered, until guests arrive. Instead of the usual cheese and crackers spread, delight guests with a cute, creative appetizer this holiday season. Once you try this recipe, we have a feeling this adorable snowman will be attending holiday parties at your home for years to come.

By Southern Living

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

20 mins
1 hr 50 mins
Serves 8 (serving size: about 1/4 cup)
Ingredients

Cheese Ball
Decorating Ingredients
Additional Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare the Cheese Ball: Beat cream cheese, goat cheese, garlic, salt, pepper, and 3/4 cup of the Parmesan with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Freeze mixture until firm, about 30 minutes.

  • Shape cream cheese mixture into 2 balls, with 1 slightly larger than the other (making a snowman body and a snowman head). Place remaining 3/4 cup Parmesan in a small bowl; roll each ball in Parmesan to coat. Wrap each ball in plastic wrap; freeze until firm, about 1 hour.

  • Assemble and decorate the Cheese Ball: Unwrap balls. Stack small ball on top of large ball; secure with toothpicks. Decorate with desired ingredients. Serve with crackers and crudités.

