This snowman might not have a corncob pipe or a button nose, but he's going to be the most popular attendant at every holiday party you host. Goat cheese gives this cheese ball a bit of tang, and cream cheese ensures the most perfect texture for swiping on crackers or various crudités.This snowman cheese ball offers endless opportunities for decorating. You can technically use whatever ingredients you have on hand to dress him up, like olives instead of juniper berries for the buttons. You can also play with the presentation of crackers and crudités surrounding the snowman to really create a colorful holiday scene. Decorating the snowman is a fun holiday DIY project for the kids to do while you finish the main course. We only seasoned this cheese ball with grated garlic, salt, and pepper, but you can add any of your favorite spices to make it your own.A few helpful tips from the Test Kitchen: Wear gloves when rolling these balls to save your hands from a mess, and if you're not ready to serve right away, your snowman can chill (pun intended) in the fridge, covered, until guests arrive. Instead of the usual cheese and crackers spread, delight guests with a cute, creative appetizer this holiday season. Once you try this recipe, we have a feeling this adorable snowman will be attending holiday parties at your home for years to come.