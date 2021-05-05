Sparkling Snowflake Shortbread Cookies

Rating: Unrated

These buttery shortbread cookies glimmer like snowflakes.

By Southern Living Editors

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

Let it snow! Your home will smell just like Christmas when you bake up a batch of these rich, buttery shortbread cookies this holiday season. Baking Christmas cookies is a holiday tradition in many households, and for good reason. There's something magical about a favorite treat baked by people you love that make the season really come alive. If you're looking to add a new holiday cookie to your repertoire, consider these cute and easy snowflake cookies. These cookies only require four ingredients, making them a fantastic option for baking in bulk, or even baking last-minute. They're fun for the whole family to make too, so let the little ones join in and use the cookie cutters to make their own unique snowflakes in every batch. They take less than 15 minutes to bake, but don't forget to let them cool completely before decorating them. Top your shortbread cookies with sparkling sugar so they glisten like snowflakes. Make them extra festive by adding in some red and green sprinkles or red and green frosting for a more Christmas-like look.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter in mixer until creamy. Add in powdered sugar and beat together until mixed.

  • Measure out your flour and salt. Add them to the mixing bowl and beat together until mixed evenly and dough forms.

  • Sprinkle flour on a clean surface. Scoop dough out of bowl and transfer to floured area. Sprinkle a bit more flour on the dough so it doesn’t stick. With a rolling pin, start spreading the dough until it is an even layer, about ½-inch thick. 

  • Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Take your snowflake cookie cutter and cut cookies out of the dough and place them on the baking sheet. Repeat until you’ve used all the cookie dough.

  • Bake cookies at 325ºF for 11 to 13 minutes.

  • Remove cookies from the oven and use a spatula to transfer to a wire baking rack to cool.

  • Once cookies are completely cooled, use white frosting to ice them in a snowflake design. Sprinkle sparkling sugar on the cookies while the frosting is still fresh for a snowy glimmer.

