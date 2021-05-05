Sparkling Snowflake Shortbread Cookies
These buttery shortbread cookies glimmer like snowflakes.
Let it snow! Your home will smell just like Christmas when you bake up a batch of these rich, buttery shortbread cookies this holiday season. Baking Christmas cookies is a holiday tradition in many households, and for good reason. There's something magical about a favorite treat baked by people you love that make the season really come alive. If you're looking to add a new holiday cookie to your repertoire, consider these cute and easy snowflake cookies. These cookies only require four ingredients, making them a fantastic option for baking in bulk, or even baking last-minute. They're fun for the whole family to make too, so let the little ones join in and use the cookie cutters to make their own unique snowflakes in every batch. They take less than 15 minutes to bake, but don't forget to let them cool completely before decorating them. Top your shortbread cookies with sparkling sugar so they glisten like snowflakes. Make them extra festive by adding in some red and green sprinkles or red and green frosting for a more Christmas-like look.