Smothered Pork Chops with Rice

Set aside your usual pork chop dinner, and give this Creole version a spin. Inspired by a family-owned Louisiana rice farm, we've created a dish that delivers homestyle comfort with a flair from its Louisiana influence.

The prize-worthy flavors are packed in the gravy poured generously over perfectly tender pork chops. That's where we bring in the heat, also known as the Creole mustard, spicy mustard made from Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, and hot sauce. Also with onion, garlic, and cream, the gravy is so good, you'll want to bathe in it. But why don't we leave that to the pork chops?

Make sure your cooked pork is thoroughly saturated with the sauce, then go ahead and spoon some more overtop after plating. Fitting to this recipe's rice farm origins, these saucy chops are served best with fluffy long-grain white rice. Get a bite full of the works—rice, pork, and gravy—and you've got a dinner that will rake in rave reviews.