Few recipes evoke home-cooked comfort the way a dinner of pork chops can. But these smothered pork chops take that comfort factor to the next level.

Bone-in pork chops are seared to golden brown and then simmered with an umami-rich mushroom gravy. This gravy is so good you may decide to use it with other proteins, such as beef tips or chicken breasts. However, the pork chop works exceptionally well in this recipe, as it cooks to just done but stays plenty tender and juicy while simmering as the gravy thickens. All you need to finish this smothered pork chops recipe is a side of mashed potatoes or buttered egg noodles.

Smothered Pork Chops Ingredients

To make smothered pork chops, start with four pork chops about ¾ inches thick. You'll also need all-purpose flour, kosher salt, pepper, vegetable oil, cremini mushrooms, garlic, chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce, dijon mustard, heavy whipping cream, and fresh thyme.

How to Make Smothered Pork Chops

This recipe takes just under an hour, but you've got time to focus on some sides while the gravy simmers and thickens and the pork chops sear.

Step 1. Sear the pork chops

To make smothered pork chops, start by placing flour in a shallow bowl. Pat the pork chops dry, and sprinkle them with salt and pepper, rubbing the seasoning into the meat. Dredge the chops in flour, shaking off any excess, and transfer them to a platter or rimmed baking sheet.

flour coated pork chops Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high. Working in batches as necessary for even cooking and to avoid overcrowding, cook the chops until they are golden brown, and transfer them to a plate without wiping down the skillet between batches.

cooking pork chops in a skillet Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

Step 2. Make the mushroom gravy

Reduce the heat on the skillet, and add the mushrooms and onions to the drippings. Cook the veggies over medium, stirring often, until the onions are translucent and the liquid releases from the mushrooms.

Add the garlic, and continue cooking while stirring often until the mushrooms brown.

cooking onion and mushrooms Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

Sprinkle with flour reserved from dredging, plus salt and pepper. Cook while stirring often for an additional minute or so.

adding flour to mushrooms to make gravy Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

Add chicken stock to the skillet, and stir until it is fully incorporated and smooth. Add in Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and thyme while stirring. Bring the mixture to a boil while stirring often until the sauce thickens.

making mushroom gravy Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

Stir in the heavy cream, and lower the heat. Return the pork chops and juices to the skillet. Simmer until the sauce thickens to the consistency of gravy and a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of meat reaches 140°F.

smothered pork chops in skillet Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

Transfer to a platter, garnish with thyme, and serve.

Why Are My Smothered Pork Chops Tough?

Pork chops get tough when they are overcooked. Because they cook fast, even cooking them for just a few extra minutes can make the difference between just right and too tough. This recipe presumes pork chops that are ¾-inch thick.

You could go thinner or thicker with the pork chops, but be sure to not overcook them or they'll become tough. To help avoid this with thinner cuts, cook the pork chops just until they're seared, then immediately pull them to make the gravy. When you add them back to the gravy to reheat and finish cooking, keep an eye on the meat thermometer. Don't go above 140°F, or the thinner cuts could turn rubbery.

Thicker pork chops may need more time, but you should still keep an eye on the thermometer so you don't risk overcooking them.

What Goes Well with Smothered Pork Chops?

How Do You Make Pork Chops So They Don't Dry?

To keep pork chops tender instead of tough or dry, start with a pan that is really hot, which helps create a good crust on both sides. But after you've done that, reduce the heat to medium. If you keep it too high, the outside can overcook and get tough before the inside is adequately cooked.

Do use a meat thermometer to cook your chop until it's 135°F to 140°F internally, and then transfer it to a cutting board; the residual heat will bring it up to the USDA's recommended 145°F.

Finally, let the chops rest on the board or in the gravy for 10 minutes. Cutting into them early will let the juices escape. Instead, give the meat this time to soak up the juices before cutting and you'll have moist, tender chops.