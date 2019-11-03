Smothered Green Beans

Holiday gatherings or potluck dinners aren't complete without a green bean side dish on the menu. If you're looking for a different way to serve your green beans this holiday season, we've found your new go-to recipe that is worthy of serving your best guests. This dish uses tomato paste and chicken broth to create a delicious coating to smother the green beans while shallots and a bacon topping come together to create a salty-sweet taste that will ensure everyone enjoys their veggies (and comes back for seconds). Even though this vegetable side dish is packed with flavor, you'll only need five ingredients to get cooking. Plus, it will be cooked from start to finish in one pan so cleanup will be a breeze. You'll know the green beans are ready to serve when the liquid has thickened to create an even glaze and the beans are tender.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook bacon in a large saucepan over medium, stirring often, until crisp, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels using a slotted spoon. Do not wipe pan clean.

    Advertisement

  • Add shallots to pan; cook over medium, stirring often, until soft, about 4 minutes. Add green beans; toss mixture to coat. Cook, tossing occasionally, until shallots and beans start to soften, about 3 minutes. Add tomato paste; stir to incorporate. Cook, stirring often, until tomato paste starts to darken, about 2 minutes. Stir in broth, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is very tender and liquid thickens to a glaze, about 40 minutes. Sprinkle with bacon. Serve hot.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022