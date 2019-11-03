Smothered Green Beans
Holiday gatherings or potluck dinners aren't complete without a green bean side dish on the menu. If you're looking for a different way to serve your green beans this holiday season, we've found your new go-to recipe that is worthy of serving your best guests. This dish uses tomato paste and chicken broth to create a delicious coating to smother the green beans while shallots and a bacon topping come together to create a salty-sweet taste that will ensure everyone enjoys their veggies (and comes back for seconds). Even though this vegetable side dish is packed with flavor, you'll only need five ingredients to get cooking. Plus, it will be cooked from start to finish in one pan so cleanup will be a breeze. You'll know the green beans are ready to serve when the liquid has thickened to create an even glaze and the beans are tender.