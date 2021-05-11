S’mores Pie

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

active:
20 mins
freeze:
15 mins
refrigerate:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Hot summer days call for cool desserts. Our Test Kitchen developed this pie, which was inspired by s'mores, the quintessential summertime treat. This rich and creamy recipe brings together all of the key components of the ooey, gooey handheld treat–graham cracker crumbs, chocolate chunks, marshmallow crème–but we put it together in a no-bake pie so it can be enjoyed at potlucks or backyard barbecues all summer long. The Test Kitchen advises not to rush the chill time, so be sure to make this recipe the morning of or the day before you're planning to serve and enjoy. Garnish with chocolate shavings.

Directions

  • Prepare the Crust: Stir together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar in a medium bowl until well combined. Press mixture into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Freeze until Crust is set, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the Filling: Whisk together egg yolks, milk, sugar, and cornstarch in a medium saucepan until completely combined. Cook over medium, whisking constantly, until mixture is thickened and bubbly and comes to a boil, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low; whisk in butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until incorporated. Stir in vanilla. Gradually add chopped chocolate, whisking just until melted. Remove from heat.

  • Spoon Filling into chilled Crust. Place a piece of plastic wrap directly on surface of Filling. Refrigerate until chilled and firm, about 3 hours.

  • Prepare the Topping: Beat whipping cream and marshmallow creme with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium-low speed until combined, about 1 minute. Increase mixer speed to medium-high, and continue beating until mixture is smooth and medium peaks form, about 3 minutes. Spoon Topping over set Filling. If desired, garnish with chocolate shavings.

