S’mores Pie
No oven required!
Gallery
Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray
Recipe Summary
Hot summer days call for cool desserts. Our Test Kitchen developed this pie, which was inspired by s'mores, the quintessential summertime treat. This rich and creamy recipe brings together all of the key components of the ooey, gooey handheld treat–graham cracker crumbs, chocolate chunks, marshmallow crème–but we put it together in a no-bake pie so it can be enjoyed at potlucks or backyard barbecues all summer long. The Test Kitchen advises not to rush the chill time, so be sure to make this recipe the morning of or the day before you're planning to serve and enjoy. Garnish with chocolate shavings.