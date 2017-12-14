Smoky White Bean Soup Recipe

Soups are the most comforting dishes for fall and winter nights. But if you want to do homemade soup right, you have to spend hours letting the broth simmer or leave it in the slow cooker all day. Not anymore! You might not believe us, but this Smoky White Bean Soup is ready from start to finish in just 25 minutes. That’s less time than it takes Mama to put her face on! Not only is this recipe super quick, but it cooks in one pot. A 25-minute, one-dish recipe that’s comforting and filling is a winner in every sense of the word. This recipe starts with one of our favorite things—bacon—but only one thick-cut slice of bacon, so make it an extra thick slice. This recipe is so easy because that you’re not chopping your time away. Pre-chopped onion, pre-chopped celery, one minced garlic clove, and a teaspoon of chopped fresh thyme are next in the pan, and they cook right in the bacon drippings. Talk about yum. Add chicken broth, cannellini beans, one chopped and seeded plum tomato, one bay leaf, salt, and pepper, and you’re done. Really, we wouldn’t lie! This soup only simmers for eight minutes after it’s brought to a boil, and it’s ready to eat. This recipe is so easy to whip up the fastest lunch or dinner ever, and you can make it ahead to take to work for the most comforting brown-bag lunch in the office.