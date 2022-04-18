Smoky-Sweet Baked Salmon in Parchment
Steam up dinner in parchment packets for a quick and light way to enjoy a fresh catch.
Dinner, unwrapped. We always love a quick seafood supper, but our new favorite way to get dinner on the table in a snap is to steam fish in parchment, a technique stemming from the French cooking technique called en papillote. Our Smoky-Sweet Baked Salmon in Parchment packages quite a few bold flavors inside a perfect parchment parcel.
Not only is this dish spectacularly easy to prepare—it only requires a sheet pan—but it's also a great healthy choice. Since the salmon steams in the oven, the fish does not require as much oil or fat to cook as it might if you were searing it on the stovetop. That doesn't mean we compromise on flavor, though. A sweet, smoky, and fragrant mustard sauce compliments the fish in this easy baked salmon recipe. The orange slices mellow out the intense flavor of the mustard—topping the salmon with orange slices also helps to keep the mustard mixture intact. The green beans are cooked to an ideal tender-crisp and the shallots are perfectly soft. Serve it to your favorite fan of salmon, or convert the salmon-skeptical with this tasty recipe.