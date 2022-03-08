Smoky Sausage-and-Collard Stuffed Shells
Step up your stuffed shells game with this decadent recipe.
Recipe Summary
Forget everything you know about stuffed shells—our Smoky Sausage-and-Collard Stuffed Shells are everything you've been missing. This version, which boasts a smoky sausage and veggie filling, is nothing like plain old ricotta-filled baked noodles. Cheesy, smoky, and decadent, these stuffed shells with sausage are sure to impress your dinnertime crowd.
What really makes these stuffed shells stand out is the sausage-and-collard filling. A jar of Alfredo sauce acts as the base for the cheesy filling. With a substantial dose of Southern-favorite collard greens, this indulgent pasta dish also helps you squeeze those veggies in. Make it vegetarian by swapping out the turkey sausage for a plant-based version (such as MorningStar Farms Veggie Italian Sausage Style Crumbles). We add in a combination of smoked Gouda for flavor and whole-milk ricotta for creamy richness. Combine the cheese mixture with the sautéed sausage, collard greens, and onion to finish the stellar filling for the shells.
Broiling the shells after baking creates the cheesy, golden-brown crust of your dreams, providing the perfect textural contrast to the tender pasta. Plus, after dinner, you only have one big skillet and a pasta pot to clean. We call that a win-win.