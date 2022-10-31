Smoky Greens Soufflé 

Jump to recipe

There's no wrong way to enjoy Southern collard greens, but this soufflé may be one of our favorites! If you've never tried your hand at making a soufflé before, this easy recipe is a great place to start. Soufflés are a magical side dish—they're the perfect combination of light, airy, cheesy and comforting.

Soufflés owe their lofty height to beaten egg whites. In this recipe, a quick white sauce is made using bacon drippings, which give this soufflé a nice smoky flavor. Creamy fontina cheese and eggs follow, adding richness and thickening power.

Thawed frozen collard greens step in as a fantastic shortcut—no washing or stemming required. However, it is very important to squeeze any excess moisture from the greens; the extra water will make your soufflé soupy.

After the greens and flavorings are added, it's time for the crucial egg whites. These are beaten with some cream of tartar until stiff peaks form. Instead of adding all of the beaten egg whites at once, stir in about a third of them to loosen up the collard mixture, then very gently fold in the remaining egg whites with a rubber spatula. The key word here is gently—you want to preserve as much of the air that you beat into those egg whites as possible, as they're responsible for the soufflé's remarkable rise.

For extra rising insurance, use the tip of a paring knife to trace a ½-inch deep circle in the top of the batter, inset about 1 inch from the sides of the dish. Then, just bake the soufflé until the top is richly browned. This dish is best served piping hot from the oven with your favorite hot sauce.