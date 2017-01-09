Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus Recipe

It's time for a Super Bowl gathering, which means the search is on for a fan-favorite party dip. If you are either hosting or attending a party this season, you may want to try out a new recipe and shake up the old tired taste buds. It is fun to experiment with recipes that incorporate favorite Southern ingredients in new and different ways. This Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus blends a country-cooking staple with a traditional Middle Eastern recipe and turns it into a crowd-pleasing party appetizer. Hummus is usually made from mashed chickpeas seasoned with lemon juice, garlic, and olive or sesame oil. Served with pita chips, hummus is a popular savory dip or snack. Used for generations in soul food, the black-eyed pea is thought to have come to the colonies via the African slave trade. The customary preparation method of black-eyed peas was similar to vegetables like collards and green beans, and that was to leave them simmering on the stovetop. Along with the iconic Hoppin' John New Year's dish, black-eyed peas have found their way into salads, soups, and even this delicious hummus dip. Substitute canned black-eyed peas for the chickpeas, and season with tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and the other wonderful flavors found in hummus. The smoked paprika adds a pretty pop of color. So move the cheese dip over and make room for this hummus that will soon be your favorite appetizer recipe.