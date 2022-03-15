Smoked Vidalia Onion Dip with Grilled Crudités
You deserve a new onion dip recipe and we have a great one.
Recipe Summary
Forget everything you know about onion dip. While most onions are available year-round, Vidalia onions reach their peak season in the springtime. Delicious cooked or raw, these sweet Georgia-grown onions are the main source of flavor in our Smoked Vidalia Dip with Grilled Crudités. This creamy dip gets its depth from buttery smoked onions and pairs beautifully with spring vegetables that have been grilled just long enough to get a little charred but not so long that they lose their crunch. The onions pick up subtle notes of smoke from the use of wood chips.
Wood chips are an easy way to add an alluring taste to any grilled dish; some of the most common varieties you'll find are apple (with a mild, sweet flavor), hickory (with strong nutty notes), and oak (a great choice for grilling any protein and vegetables). We like to use applewood chips for this recipe, but any kind will do.