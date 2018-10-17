Smoked Turkey Rub Recipe

You should never start cooking your Thanksgiving turkey without brining it first. Whether your smoking, roasting, or frying your Thanksgiving turkey, this herb rub will add loads of flavor to your bird. According to Test Kitchen professional, Mark Driskill, dry-brining draws the natural moisture of the bird to the surface for the crispiest skin and most flavorful meat. We've combined salt, sugar, thyme, rosemary, sage, pepper, and garlic powder for the perfect herb rub for a smoked turkey. The low-and-slow method of smoking really enhances these flavors for a delicious Thanksgiving meal. After properly thawing your turkey you'll want to dry it off with a paper towel before applying the herb rub to the inside and outside of the bird. Then you will need to chill the turkey for 10 to 24 hours, so make sure you've allowed enough prep time.