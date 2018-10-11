Whether you're considering smoking your Thanksgiving Turkey or simply looking for a new way to present your fowl to a table full of hungry family members and loved ones, smoked turkey breast is only a few easy steps away. With only a handful of autumnal ingredients — apple cider and fresh thyme and rosemary sprigs to name a few — the recipe requires a mere 20 minutes of hands-on time while you let your brine do the rest of the work, infusing your bird with savory flavor. For a simple riff on the basic recipe below, try experimenting with other herbs you have on hand like tarragon or oregano. After smoking be sure to let your turkey sit for at least 10 to 15 minutes before serving for some of the moistest, most delicious slices of turkey breast you've ever had. The smoked turkey will be especially delicious as leftover sandwiches!