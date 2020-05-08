Smoked-Tomato Salsa

Rating: Unrated

Pair summer’s bounty with a side of tortilla chips in our Smoked Tomato Salsa that’s sure to delight during happy hour and snack time alike. In this homemade, smoky take on a chip and dip staple, jalapeno peppers and smoked tomatoes mingle with garlic, fresh lime juice, and cilantro. The result packs a punch that’s sure to take any recipe that calls for salsa up a notch.This simple salsa has an incredible depth of flavor that can be achieved only by smoking the tomatoes and jalapenos. Plum tomatoes are perfect for this cooking method because they are meaty but still contain a lot of moisture. We like the milk flavor of applewood chips, but other types of wood will work–except for hickory, which can be overpowering.Pour a pitcher or margaritas and pair it with a homemade guacamole. With this smoky salsa, a mini fiesta is sure to be in your future.  

By Robby Melvin

Gallery

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak wood chips in water 30 minutes. Drain well. Meanwhile, prepare a charcoal fire in a smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Maintain temperature at 200°F to 225°F for 15 to 20 minutes. Place wood chips on coals. Smoke tomatoes and jalapeños, covered with smoker lid, until tender, about 45 minutes. Remove tomatoes and jalapeños from smoker; discard stems from jalapeños.

    Advertisement

  • Place onion, cilantro, oregano, and garlic in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped, about 5 times. Transfer to a medium bowl. Place tomatoes, jalapeños, lime juice, honey, and salt in food processor; process until smooth, 1 minute. Transfer to bowl with onion mixture; stir to combine. Cover; chill at least 45 minutes before serving.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/04/2021