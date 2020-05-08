Smoked-Tomato Salsa
Pair summer’s bounty with a side of tortilla chips in our Smoked Tomato Salsa that’s sure to delight during happy hour and snack time alike. In this homemade, smoky take on a chip and dip staple, jalapeno peppers and smoked tomatoes mingle with garlic, fresh lime juice, and cilantro. The result packs a punch that’s sure to take any recipe that calls for salsa up a notch.This simple salsa has an incredible depth of flavor that can be achieved only by smoking the tomatoes and jalapenos. Plum tomatoes are perfect for this cooking method because they are meaty but still contain a lot of moisture. We like the milk flavor of applewood chips, but other types of wood will work–except for hickory, which can be overpowering.Pour a pitcher or margaritas and pair it with a homemade guacamole. With this smoky salsa, a mini fiesta is sure to be in your future.