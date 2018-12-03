Chase the flavor with this killer smoked duck recipe, courtesy Isaac ToupsLacking dinnertime inspiration? Break the mold and barbecue some duck. Isaac Toups of Toups Meatery shares his go-to recipe with us, and we think you're going to love it as much as we do. The recipe is Smoked Duck with a Brown-Sugar-and-Soy Glaze, and it comes with a kick. (Boy, does it ever.) Toups' recipe calls for brown sugar, whole black peppercorns, bay leaves, oranges, and soy sauce—a flavor profile that'll have you shouting hallelujah. The preparation starts with a long, salty brine bath for your duck. How long? 24-48 hours long. It's worth it, because that brine infuses the duck with a megawattage of flavor and it keeps the duck moist and tender throughout the smoking process. Have some fun and smoke a duck—you won't be disappointed. As Isaac Toups says, "Not only do you get to smoke the whole duck, you look real cool doing it."