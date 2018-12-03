Smoked Duck with a Brown-Sugar-and-Soy Glaze
Chase the flavor with this killer smoked duck recipe, courtesy Isaac ToupsLacking dinnertime inspiration? Break the mold and barbecue some duck. Isaac Toups of Toups Meatery shares his go-to recipe with us, and we think you're going to love it as much as we do. The recipe is Smoked Duck with a Brown-Sugar-and-Soy Glaze, and it comes with a kick. (Boy, does it ever.) Toups' recipe calls for brown sugar, whole black peppercorns, bay leaves, oranges, and soy sauce—a flavor profile that'll have you shouting hallelujah. The preparation starts with a long, salty brine bath for your duck. How long? 24-48 hours long. It's worth it, because that brine infuses the duck with a megawattage of flavor and it keeps the duck moist and tender throughout the smoking process. Have some fun and smoke a duck—you won't be disappointed. As Isaac Toups says, "Not only do you get to smoke the whole duck, you look real cool doing it."