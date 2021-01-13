You'll love this corned beef sandwiched between white bread, mixed into a hash, or served as part of a plated meal with side dishes like macaroni and cheese or baked beans. The first step is to soak the brisket in water for 45 minutes to draw out some of the salt. Corned beef contains a lot of salt, and smoking condenses flavor, so soaking the meat will keep it from tasting too salty when it's ready to eat. Once it has soaked and dried thoroughly, the brisket is rubbed with honey-mustard mixture which softens and moistens the surface of the brisket, and infuses the meat with tangy flavor without taking away the natural flavor of the beef. Unlike other smoked meats, this brisket does not have a smoke ring; the meat will be a beautiful red color after coming off the grill.