Mary Ada's Smith Island Cake

Smith Island Cake has a bit of a romantic history: Wives made the cake for their husbands, fishermen who'd be gone from home for days, even weeks at a time. The cake's rich fudge frosting was a sweet taste of home and a practical sweet to have on board.

Today, bakeries across Maryland—and one on the island itself' sell hundreds of cakes each year. In 2008, it was named the official state dessert of Maryland.

Mary Ada Marshall, a former resident of Smith Island, shared her recipe for Smith Island Cake with Southern Living.