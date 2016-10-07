Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Rating: Unrated

Crispy on the outside, silky on the inside, these aren't your everyday roasted potatoes.

By Lisa Cericola

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Meet your new favorite baby red potatoes recipe. Crispy on the outside and tender and creamy on the inside, with an herby garlic coating, these roasted potatoes are hard to stop eating and so fun to make. Baby red potatoes get a double dose of flavor through our unique two-step cooking process—don't worry, it's incredibly easy to pull off. First, the potatoes are boiled in water infused with garlic and rosemary. Then, the cooked potatoes are lightly smashed with the heel of your hand. (Use a kitchen towel to protect your hands if the potatoes are too hot.) Then, the flattened potatoes are brushed with oil and roasted until golden brown and crisp. Finally, the roasted, smashed potatoes are brushed with a mixture of melted butter, chopped fresh herbs, and garlic for another layer of flavor. Baby red potatoes are the perfect size and shape for this recipe, but you can also use baby multicolored potatoes for a fun presentation. Instead of your usual roasted potatoes, make these smashed potatoes for a surprising Thanksgiving or dinner party side dish—they pair well with just about any protein, from turkey to steak and will earn rave reviews from the entire table.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Place potatoes, rosemary sprigs, smashed garlic, ¼ cup of the salt, and water to cover in a 3-quart saucepan. Bring to a boil over high; reduce to medium, and simmer until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain; discard rosemary sprigs and smashed garlic.

  • Brush a rimmed baking sheet with 2 tablespoons of the oil. Arrange potatoes on prepared baking sheet. Using the heel of your hand, lightly crush potatoes until they are about ½ inch thick. Brush with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and crisp, 25 minutes.

  • Stir together butter, chopped parsley, thyme, rosemary, minced garlic, pepper, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil and ½ teaspoon salt. Brush mixture over potatoes, and serve immediately.

© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/21/2021