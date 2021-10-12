Slow-Cooker Turkey and Dumplings Soup
Move over turkey sandwich, there is a new leftover in town.
After we've spent days and even weeks preparing for an extravagant Thanksgiving meal, the last thing we want to do is get back in the kitchen—but Mama knows there's no letting precious leftovers go to waste. This recipe repurposes all the charm of Thanksgiving leftovers into one decadent, low-effort package. That's right: It's time to bring out the slow-cooker. This recipe for Slow-Cooker Turkey and Dumplings Soup is about to change the Thanksgiving leftovers game.
This tasty slow-cooker soup is an easy way to make the most out of leftover turkey. In fact, we're calling these "day-after dumplings" because they make excellent use of Thanksgiving leftovers. Leftover turkey stays moist and succulent in a simple, well-seasoned broth, but the real star of the show here is the light, fluffy dumplings. Imagine old-fashioned chicken and dumplings, but better. Pro Tip: Before adding the dumpling batter, stir up to ½ cup leftover turkey gravy into the soup to make it thicker and richer.