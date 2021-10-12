After we've spent days and even weeks preparing for an extravagant Thanksgiving meal, the last thing we want to do is get back in the kitchen—but Mama knows there's no letting precious leftovers go to waste. This recipe repurposes all the charm of Thanksgiving leftovers into one decadent, low-effort package. That's right: It's time to bring out the slow-cooker. This recipe for Slow-Cooker Turkey and Dumplings Soup is about to change the Thanksgiving leftovers game.