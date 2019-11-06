There never seems to be enough oven space to bake, roast, and broil all the different dishes necessary for a holiday meal. You can prep ahead and assemble casseroles in advance but, when it comes down to the precious hour or two before the meal, you are scrambling to fit various pans and baking dishes in the oven just to keep everything bubbly and warm. This is one of the many times your slow cooker can come in handy. You already use your slow cooker for making warm and savory soups and stews, right? And isn't it comforting to come home from a long day at work to find a slow-cooker supper ready and waiting for you? Now it's time to let your slow cooker help out with the holiday meal. If you need to feed overnight guests, let your slow cooker handle breakfast and make slow-cooker bread puddings, frittatas, breakfast casseroles, and grits. You know the drill – just prepare the ingredients the night before, set the timer, and wake up to the enticing aroma of a home-cooked breakfast. Your slow cooker can also handle the traditional holiday side dishes, such as a sweet potato casserole. No need to roast or boil the potatoes in advance. Just peel and cube them, put them in your slow cooker along with brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, and other ingredients. The potatoes will get nice and tender yet still hold their shape. While the "casserole" is cooking on your countertop, you can use your oven space for the turkey or homemade rolls.