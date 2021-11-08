During the month of December, my kitchen never closes. From family gatherings to cookie exchanges with friends, I host and attend more parties than at any other time of the year. Like most people, I have my tried-and-true Christmas favorites that always make a comeback. Some are intensive baking projects like intricate iced cookies or fancy cakes, and others are quick, crowd-pleasing dishes that I can throw together at a moment's notice. While these recipes will remain staples for me during the holidays, I still find myself looking for easy new meals to serve for hungry houseguests.

This recipe for Slow-Cooker Short Ribs with Pork Rind Gremolata checks every box for my dinner party menu. It's a fresh take on a comforting classic that looks impressive without being too fussy. And best of all, it's mostly made in a slow cooker, which gives me plenty of time to entertain without much standing over the stove. It can even be made a day or two in advance. Even though good food is always at the center of every Southern celebration, it's getting to spend extra time with the ones we love that matters most.