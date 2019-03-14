Easy Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork
If you're looking for an easy slow-cooker pulled pork recipe, the search is over. With only 10 minutes of hands-on time, this process is perfect for a busy, weeknight meal. Simply throw a boneless pork shoulder roast and some sweet onions with a bit of Southern seasoning in a slow-cooker, and come home to a ready-to-eat meal. You'll have a bit of BBQ pulled pork to snack on all week – no stress needed. Of course, if you're looking for ways to use pulled pork, we've got you covered. Check out some ideas here. Our personal favorite? Adorn a baked sweet potato with this easy pulled pork slow-cooker recipe, and enjoy a delicious meal without spending hours in the kitchen.