Easy Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork

If you're looking for an easy slow-cooker pulled pork recipe, the search is over. With only 10 minutes of hands-on time, this process is perfect for a busy, weeknight meal. Simply throw a boneless pork shoulder roast and some sweet onions with a bit of Southern seasoning in a slow-cooker, and come home to a ready-to-eat meal. You'll have a bit of BBQ pulled pork to snack on all week – no stress needed. Of course, if you're looking for ways to use pulled pork, we've got you covered. Check out some ideas here. Our personal favorite? Adorn a baked sweet potato with this easy pulled pork slow-cooker recipe, and enjoy a delicious meal without spending hours in the kitchen.

By Southern Living Editors

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe Summary

total:
8 hrs 10 mins
hands-on:
10 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place onions in a lightly greased 6-qt. slow cooker. Rub roast with seasoning blend and salt; place roast on onions. Pour broth over roast. Cover and cook on LOW 8 to 10 hours or until meat shreds easily with a fork.

  • Transfer roast to a cutting board or serving platter; shred with 2 forks, removing any large pieces of fat. Remove onions with a slotted spoon, and serve with pork. 

  • Note: Serve on a baked sweet potato for a delicious meal.

