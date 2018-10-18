Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast Recipe

Easy, budget-friendly, and fall-apart tender, this slow cooker pot roast is one of our go-to dinner recipes. Southern cooks rely on Crock Pot roast when we need to serve something comforting and company-worthy that's also easy. The absolute easiest way to get roast on the table is with a slow-cooker pot roast recipe.Don't turn on the oven or stand hours by the stovetop—this pot roast recipe for the slow cooker will get dinner ready for you. This chuck roast recipe is great because it takes a full work day and will be ready the moment you walk in the door.Our Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast is the perfect dinner solution for your busy schedule. Just toss in the few ingredients in and let your slow cooker do all the work. All you need is chuck roast, canola oil, beer, and Italian dressing mix, and voila—dinner is served. There are countless ways to serve this Crock Pot roast recipe. Serve it sandwiched between hamburger buns or hoagie rolls or spoon it over veggies and potatoes for a classic take. Trust us, this easy, inexpensive, delicious dinner will become part of your weeknight recipe repertoire in no time.