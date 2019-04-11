Slow Cooker Lentil Soup

Tasty, filling, and meat-free, our Slow Cooker Lentil Soup recipe is as simple as it is satisfying.

By Southern Living

Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 2 cups)
One bowl of this bean and veggie soup is packed with an abundance of protein and fiber yet full of flavors the whole family will love. Best yet, it’s as easy as can be to pull together, especially when you let your slow cooker do the heavy lifting. Lentils don’t require soaking, so once your ingredients are prepped and ready, simply toss them in your slow cooker before going about your day. Once tender, you can’t skip the most critical step – blending. Processing in a blender with the center piece removed to allow steam to escape (but covering the opening with a towel, of course) is essential to thickening without flour and loading each spoonful with flavor. Though, our Crock-Pot lentil soup is a staple any time of year. For meat lovers, there are also lots of easy lentil soup variations to try with meat. Freeze leftovers for an even quicker fix meal down the road.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together broth, water, tomatoes, lentils, carrots, onion, celery, garlic, thyme, and marjoram in a 5-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW until lentils and vegetables are tender, 6 to 7 hours.

  • Transfer 2 cups lentil mixture to a blender. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until smooth, about 45 seconds. Stir back into mixture in slow cooker. Stir in vinegar, salt, and pepper. Ladle soup evenly into 6 bowls; sprinkle with parsley and cheese.

