Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto

Rating: Unrated

Creamy risotto without all the work? Yes, please!

By Melissa Gray

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

10 mins
2 hrs
2 hrs 10 mins
4
If you have not attempted risotto up until this point, we don't blame you. The constant attention and stirring required to achieve a silky, creamy risotto would easily scare us off, too. But we've devised a technique for making risotto that even novice chefs can master. Without further ado, meet our Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto.

This bright, vibrant dish simply screams springtime. Traditional risotto is notoriously time-consuming, requiring constant stirring and care, but this slow-cooker version is completely hands-off. This Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto is decadent and creamy, with a nice bright note of acid from the white wine and the fresh lemon zest and juice.

A pro tip from the Test Kitchen: Cook the rice in butter for a few minutes before adding it to the slow cooker to achieve a toasty flavor. Adding wine to deglaze the risotto helps to enhance the brightness of the dish and cut through the rich, creamy cheese and rice, ensuring that the dish still feels light. The fresh asparagus—added towards the end of the cooking process to keep it crisp—pairs beautifully with the lemon and Parmesan, but if you don't have any asparagus on hand, feel free to swap in peas or green beans. Top it all off with fresh parsley and lemon zest to really draw out the risotto's vibrant colors.

  • Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium. Add rice. Cook, stirring often, until lightly toasted, about 4 minutes. Place in a 6-quart slow cooker; stir in warmed broth, wine, lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper. Cover and cook on LOW until about half of the liquid has been absorbed, about 1 hour. 

  • Remove lid, and stir in asparagus. Cover and continue cooking on LOW until rice is al dente and creamy and asparagus is tender, about 1 hour more. Remove lid, and stir in Parmesan and cream until combined. Garnish with chopped parsley and lemon zest. Serve immediately.

