This soup is spring in a slow cooker. In this recipe for Slow-Cooker Green Minestrone Soup, all the green garden goodness that spring has to offer finds its way into one warming bowl. Cooking this soup low and slow for 4 ½ hours builds up complex layers of flavor; the broth gets its dynamic taste from the slow infusion with the celery, leek, green onion, and garlic, picking up a subtle spice along the way from the crushed red pepper. Since the beans, spinach, and peas don't require as long of a cook time, we add them later in the process to help retain their rich color.

This soup is incredibly flavorful from all of the added aromatics, but a bevy of vegetables (snap peas, baby spinach, and sweet peas) keeps it light and fresh. The vegetables retain a bit of their crunch, which is exactly what we want in a springtime minestrone. All of these ingredients are readily available at the grocery store, but be sure to check out your local farmer's market to get the freshest and most vibrant produce.