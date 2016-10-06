There's something about mixing vegetables and bacon that leads to the perfect Southern side dish. From collard greens to potpie filling, we like to incorporate savory, crispy bacon into every possible dish—including this green bean side dish. This easy green bean recipe is the perfect way to bring a Southern comfort-food classic to your dinner table. Cooking it in a slow-cooker makes it easy and hands-free. Fresh green beans, crispy bits of pan-fried bacon, yellow onions, and a herb infusion of fresh thyme sprigs all come together to form a classic dish that reminds us of the traditional green bean dishes our grandmothers used to make. A staple side dish, this easy recipe is great for Thanksgiving crowds or busy weeknights alike. Using a slow-cooker saves stovetop space that is especially valuable while you are prepping a multi-course holiday feast. Flash-frying the fresh green beans in bacon drippings give this green bean dish major flavor, while slow-cooking them in simmering chicken broth with two slices of bacon makes sure that the savory flavor of bacon lingers throughout every single bite. Once the beans are tender, top them with crunchy bits of bacon for the ultimate vegetable side dish—you just might find yourself cooking this green bean recipe as a weeknight main.