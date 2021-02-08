The French may have first invented French onion soup, but Southerners are revolutionizing this classic dish with the help of one of our favorite kitchen gadgets: The slow-cooker. We'll take any chance we can get to break out our slow cookers, but after testing this recipe, we can confirm that this classic soup is even tastier (and easier than ever!) when prepared in the slow cooker. In a soup that is simple, leaning on only a few ingredients to deliver maximum flavor, a slow-cooking method really allows time to draw out all the sweetness and richness that tender caramelized onions bring to the table.

In this recipe for Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup, deep, rich caramelized onions get a little zing from sherry vinegar, which is then topped with bread and gooey cheese—really, what more could we ask for? Caramelized onions are notoriously fussy and time-consuming, but this genius method seriously cuts down the hands-on work (read: no babysitting your onions on the stove). Save at least 30 minutes at the stove by using the slow cooker to make sweet, tender onions that require (almost) no stirring. Start your onions in the morning and enjoy the rich smell of caramelizing onions all day without all the fuss.