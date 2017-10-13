Slow-Cooker Cornbread Dressing Recipe

Free up some oven space this Thanksgiving and make a classic cornbread dressing in your slow cooker. On Thanksgiving morning, simply mix your ingredients, put them in the slow cooker, and let it do the work for you. You could also make it a day ahead and simply reheat on low in the slow cooker, or even freeze it further in advance. Aside from the turkey, the dressing (or stuffing, if you prefer) is the other mainstay dish on most Thanksgiving tables, and many families have tried-and-true dressing recipes that they use every year. Dressing is the perfect Thanksgiving meal accompaniment because it tastes good with every other side dish, and of course, the perfect bite of dressing has a piece of turkey attached, too. We have a feeling that this easy slow cooker recipe will be a new annual tradition at your family's Thanksgiving dinner. Planning and hosting Thanksgiving is no easy feat, so if you want your Thanksgiving Day to be even the smallest bit easier, this is the dressing recipe for you. Between the sweet potato casserole (amongst other side dishes), the cranberry salad, and multiple dessert options, you've got a lot to get together for this one meal. This cornbread dressing achieves the same classic Southern flavor you crave with so much less effort. You might even be able to kick up your feet and watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade—imagine the possibilities!