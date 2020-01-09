Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup

Tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches – is there a more classic combination for a chilly, winter afternoon? Fresh plum or Roma tomatoes, even if they are out-of-season, add brightness and a deeper layer of flavor that you can't get with canned varieties alone. Southerners love their food with a little heat, so adjust your level of spiciness in this tomato soup by stirring in an extra chipotle chile or more crushed red pepper. If you have a stick blender, you can puree this spicy tomato soup right in the slow cooker; otherwise, use a traditional blender. We've topped our soup with homemade tortilla strips, but you can easily break up some tortilla chips you have on hand.

By Robin Bashinsky

Ingredients

Soup
Tortilla Strips
Toppings

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over high. Add onion, chipotle, oregano, crushed red pepper, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are translucent, 6 to 8 minutes. Place onion mixture in a 6-quart slow cooker; stir in tomatoes. Cover and cook until juices have released from fresh tomatoes and their flesh is broken down, about 4 hours on HIGH or about 8 hours on LOW.

  • While the tomato mixture is cooking, preheat oven to 350°F. Coat both sides of corn tortillas with cooking spray. Cut into 2- x 1/2-inch strips. Place in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until browned, about 10 minutes.

  • Place tomato mixture in a blender. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening, and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour soup into bowls. Top with tortilla strips, sour cream, and cilantro.

