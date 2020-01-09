Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup

Tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches – is there a more classic combination for a chilly, winter afternoon? Fresh plum or Roma tomatoes, even if they are out-of-season, add brightness and a deeper layer of flavor that you can't get with canned varieties alone. Southerners love their food with a little heat, so adjust your level of spiciness in this tomato soup by stirring in an extra chipotle chile or more crushed red pepper. If you have a stick blender, you can puree this spicy tomato soup right in the slow cooker; otherwise, use a traditional blender. We've topped our soup with homemade tortilla strips, but you can easily break up some tortilla chips you have on hand.