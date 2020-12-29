Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders
From game day to any day, these sliders are perfect.
Meet the make-ahead sliders that are a little spicy, a little sweet, and just right for game day. This dish makes BBQ brisket—which can sound intimidating—instantly achievable for home cooks. Our little secret? A slow cooker. Cooking your brisket low and slow for 4, 5, or even 8 hours allows it to achieve that falling-apart tenderness that we crave. Since these Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders come together almost entirely in the slow-cooker, this dish couldn’t be easier to throw together for the tailgate. Plus, your whole house will smell like barbecue. We call that a win-win.
It all starts with a flavor-bomb rub, complete with the essential sweet and salty elements (like light brown sugar and cumin). From there, we add garlic and chipotle chiles for some spice, then set it and forget it. It really is that easy. Once your brisket has cooked through, all you’ll have to do is add barbecue sauce (you can make your own, but pre-bottled is fine) and toast some Hawaiian rolls. Perfectly smoky, spicy, and subtly sweet, these sliders hit all the right notes.
To make the most of your time, you can prepare the brisket up to two days ahead; chill in an airtight container. Simply reheat the meat and assemble the sliders when you’re ready to eat. Now sit back, relax, and crack open a cold one.