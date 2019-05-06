Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos

Taco night just got a lot easier with the help of your trusty slow cooker! For this easy chicken taco recipe, you'll first cook the chicken in a skillet until it is browned on both sides, which will help seal in the juices. Then, transfer it to a 6-quart slow cooker to let it do the rest of the work for you. After a little over an hour, you'll be able to shred the chicken into bite-sized pieces with two forks. Spending time in the slow cooker will allow the chicken to fully absorb the flavor of the spices and enchilada sauce. We recommended serving on corn tortillas with fresh toppings like red cabbage, tomatoes, radishes, and cilantro, if desired. If you'll have kiddos joining you for taco night, you may want to omit the chipotle chile in adobo sauce. This Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos feeds 8, so it's great for a dinner party, or if you're cooking for a smaller group, you'll have leftovers to enjoy all week long.

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: 2 tacos [1 cup chicken mixture])
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle chicken evenly with salt and pepper. Add chicken to hot oil; cook until browned on both sides, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker; add enchilada sauce, vinegar, chipotle, cumin, and cinnamon. Cover and cook on HIGH until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, about 1 hour, 10 minutes. Turn off slow cooker. Transfer chicken to a large heatproof bowl; let cool 10 minutes. Shred meat into bite-size pieces. Add liquid from slow cooker to chicken; toss to coat.

  • Divide chicken mixture evenly among tortillas. Top evenly with cabbage, tomato, radishes, and, if using, jalapeño. Serve with cilantro and lime.

