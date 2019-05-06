Taco night just got a lot easier with the help of your trusty slow cooker! For this easy chicken taco recipe, you'll first cook the chicken in a skillet until it is browned on both sides, which will help seal in the juices. Then, transfer it to a 6-quart slow cooker to let it do the rest of the work for you. After a little over an hour, you'll be able to shred the chicken into bite-sized pieces with two forks. Spending time in the slow cooker will allow the chicken to fully absorb the flavor of the spices and enchilada sauce. We recommended serving on corn tortillas with fresh toppings like red cabbage, tomatoes, radishes, and cilantro, if desired. If you'll have kiddos joining you for taco night, you may want to omit the chipotle chile in adobo sauce. This Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos feeds 8, so it's great for a dinner party, or if you're cooking for a smaller group, you'll have leftovers to enjoy all week long.