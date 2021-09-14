Guisada means "stewed" in Spanish, and variations of this slow-cooked beef in spicy gravy can be found throughout Texas, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It's best served with warm tortillas on the side. Our Slow-Cooker Carne Guisada takes its time (6 hours and 30 minutes, to be exact), but the resulting beef is remarkably tender and succulent.

In this recipe for Carne Guisada, most of the actual cooking happens in the skillet, but the slow cooker then tenderizes the beef and marinates all the flavors, producing a stunning end product. Don't rush the step of browning the beef in the skillet—this renders the fat and produces big flavor that the slow cooker can't replicate.