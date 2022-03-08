Slow-Cooker Caramelized Onions
A hands-off approach to a recipe basic.
Recipe Summary
When looking for a way to highlight Vidalia onions, caramelized onions are at the top of our list. Delicious cooked or raw, these sweet, Georgia-grown onions come back into season at the start of spring. Caramelized onions may seem simple to make, but this culinary staple takes a bit of skill to master. Classic caramelized onions require that you pay attention while cooking to ensure even, consistent results. Although the process can take at least half an hour and up to a full hour on the stove—during which constant stirring is necessary—to achieve desired results.
Or you can take all the elbow grease out of the process with these Slow-Cooker Caramelized Onions. These hands-off caramelized onions cook low and slow (we're talking 10 hours) in the slow-cooker. That's right—there's barely any stirring required. Make a big batch: the caramelized onions can be frozen in a ziplock plastic bag (press out the air) up to three months and defrosted and reheated whenever you need to add an extra savory note.