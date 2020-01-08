Slow-Cooker Buttermilk Grits

Make a big batch of these tangy buttermilk grits in the slow cooker and you’ll have a week of ready-to-heat breakfasts with no cooking required. Or step it up a notch by choosing one of our three tasty topping combinations. For a fun breakfast or brunch gathering, you can even set out an array of toppings (next to the hot cooked grits in the slow cooker on the ‘WARM’ setting) and let guests help themselves. 

By Robby Melvin

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together 5 cups water, stone-ground grits, and salt in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Let stand 2 minutes, allowing grits to settle to bottom. Tilt slow cooker slightly; skim off solids using a fine mesh strainer. Cover and cook on LOW until grits are tender and thickened, 3 to 3 1/2 hours. Stir in buttermilk and butter. Serve with toppings; add salt and pepper to taste.

Choose Your Toppings

1. Scrambled egg, cubed ham, shredded Cheddar cheese, halved cherry tomatoes, chopped fresh chives

2. Fried egg, cubed chorizo, cubed avocado, crumbled queso fresco (fresh Mexican cheese), hot sauce

3. Poached egg, crumbled bacon, sautéed spinach, shaved Parmesan cheese

