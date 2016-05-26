Nothing compares to the convenience of a slow-cooker when you're feeding a crowd. Not only are these Crock Pot appetizer recipes a breeze to pull together, but they're also utterly delicious. Get ready to fire up the slow-cooker for your next tailgate, cocktail party, or casual get-together—these recipes hit the spot.

We love the convenience of being able to fire up the slow-cooker the night before the big game and then tote it to the tailgate the next day. From classics like cocktail meatballs to new standbys like Artichoke and Crab Meat Dip, our Crock Pot recipes run the gamut. Keep it simple, but don't forget the fresh toppings to elevate these slow-cooker appetizers to the next level. Crunchy celery sticks are the perfect accompaniment for Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip, while jalapeños and fresh guacamole can't be missed atop oh-so-decadent Pulled Pork Nachos. If you're looking for even more ways to use your slow-cooker, check out our Best Slow-Cooker Recipes and our Chicken Slow-Cooker Recipes.